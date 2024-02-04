UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Lowered by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,637,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,530 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $152,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,628,000 after acquiring an additional 974,540 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,108. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on UGI

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.