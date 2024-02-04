First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 193,876 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,102,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,876 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 8.17% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $190,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 24.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 33.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 160,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 204.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

NYSE:CCU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.11. 80,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $824.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1146 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.