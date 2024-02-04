First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $222.75 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,745,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Boston Properties worth $222,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its position in Boston Properties by 48.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Boston Properties by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,195,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $5,623,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Boston Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,742,000 after buying an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $582,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.