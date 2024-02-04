First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $388.49 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 43,186 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of American Express worth $388,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,678,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.26. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $206.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.