First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $305.05 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,401 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $305,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,109,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.33. 1,247,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,060. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.