Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,146,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,017 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $289,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.1 %

BRO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.19. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.