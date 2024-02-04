Heritage Trust Co Sells 530 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.6% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $141.69 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.68 and its 200-day moving average is $124.39. The company has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.