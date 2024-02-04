Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $9.01 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.60 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

