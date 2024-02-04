Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $470,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $327.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.25 and a 52-week high of $330.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

