Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $97.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $98.17.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

