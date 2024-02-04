Heritage Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $496.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $498.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.