Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 90,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,953. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $46.11.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

