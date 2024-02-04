Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 173.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 231,849 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $164,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 31.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 860,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 204,572 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 28.0% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 14,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BDJ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.92. 672,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

