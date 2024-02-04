Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.00.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $358.01. 186,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,503. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.65 and a 52-week high of $384.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Read More

