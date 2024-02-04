Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,621 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,479,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.