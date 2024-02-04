Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 72,453 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 72,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 19.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 50,140 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 281,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

