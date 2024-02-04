Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 139,029 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 98.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,029 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 200.1% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 53,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DPG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 224,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,526. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

