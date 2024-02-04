Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,958 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.13% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7,017.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after buying an additional 735,733 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,475,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 635,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,691. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

