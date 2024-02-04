Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Holdings Cut by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,933 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Envista by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Envista by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $390,000.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In related news, SVP Eric Conley purchased 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,143.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Envista Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $42.62.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

