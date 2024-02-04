Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after buying an additional 1,139,511 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $14,849,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after buying an additional 777,955 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 122.7% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after buying an additional 595,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 105.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,032,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 530,427 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:XPOF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.15. 237,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,933. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $529.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xponential Fitness

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

