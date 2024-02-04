Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $219.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,345. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.36.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

