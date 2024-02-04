Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,235 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,116,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.