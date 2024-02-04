Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4,191.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539,030 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up approximately 2.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of DraftKings worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after acquiring an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,676 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,619,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,915,598 shares of company stock worth $110,148,498. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. 13,374,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,814,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $42.02.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

