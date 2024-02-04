Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 900,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,000. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund makes up approximately 1.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 74.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

NYSE RA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,643. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,981.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

