Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse accounts for about 1.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,714,000 after buying an additional 487,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.50. The company had a trading volume of 514,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,596. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $130.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.55.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

