Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 609.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,112,202 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.37% of Hanesbrands worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,680,000 after buying an additional 1,693,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,171,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after acquiring an additional 96,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,323,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,274. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

