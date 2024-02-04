Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 12,583 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after acquiring an additional 640,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after acquiring an additional 177,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,293. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

