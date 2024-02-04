Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $5.61 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of RH as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RH by 81.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $256.03. 561,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,900. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.62. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. RH’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

