16,172 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,172 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000. HubSpot accounts for 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $612.39. The company had a trading volume of 443,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,539. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.32 and a 52-week high of $635.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.77.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

