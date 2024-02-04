Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,642 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of Primo Water worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRMW. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 149,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.78. 687,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,434. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

