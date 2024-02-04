Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 74,879 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,879 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming makes up about 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.12. 451,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,694. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

