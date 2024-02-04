Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,881 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after buying an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after buying an additional 104,560 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.79. 1,833,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMX

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.