The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Raised by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,253 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $46.14. 5,814,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,087. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

