Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.9-$19.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.72 billion. Trane Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.300 EPS.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $6.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.78. 1,874,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,586. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.55 and a 200 day moving average of $218.04. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $278.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

