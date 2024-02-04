Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 23.900-24.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 23.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.6 billion-$20.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.9 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY24 guidance to $23.90-24.50 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $10.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $510.36. 1,165,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $300.86 and a one year high of $514.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $474.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

