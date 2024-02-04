Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-587 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.17 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.470-1.480 EPS.

Okta Stock Down 2.5 %

OKTA stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. 1,806,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,247. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.81.

Get Our Latest Report on OKTA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,077 shares of company stock worth $1,795,179 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.