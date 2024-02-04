Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-587 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.17 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.470-1.480 EPS.
Okta Stock Down 2.5 %
OKTA stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. 1,806,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,247. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,077 shares of company stock worth $1,795,179 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Okta
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
