Ripio Credit Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,526.54 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $27,526.54 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016466 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016440 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,905.03 or 0.99990004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011149 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00174398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00171513 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $25,127.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

