Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Spire Price Performance

SR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. 831,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. Spire has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $75.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spire

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Spire by 817.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.