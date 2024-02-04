Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.570-7.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.57-$7.85 EPS.

NYSE BR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $201.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,033. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.17.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,593,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

