Grin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Grin has a total market cap of $8.64 million and $1.13 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,909.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00157952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.66 or 0.00551531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00059380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.97 or 0.00389130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00167623 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

