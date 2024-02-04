Verasity Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $52.73 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

