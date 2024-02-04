Achain (ACT) Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $234,991.91 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002294 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001646 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001511 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.