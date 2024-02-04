First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.19% of Orla Mining worth $24,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 9.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Orla Mining by 70.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 792,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 328,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 25.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Orla Mining Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 850,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,329. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.02.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.