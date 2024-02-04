First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 5.57% of MAG Silver worth $59,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,340,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,613,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.19. 725,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,776. The firm has a market cap of $946.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.16. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

