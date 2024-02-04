First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Air Lease worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 296.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 421.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $43.00. 456,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,950. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

