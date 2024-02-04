First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $18,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 106,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Unilever by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,058. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

