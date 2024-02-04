The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Lessened by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 124,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 323,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

