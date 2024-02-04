PGGM Investments Raises Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,412.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,421.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,445.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 93.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

