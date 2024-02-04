Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.