462,480 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 462,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.22.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.